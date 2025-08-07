Law to curb taking spy cameras inside Puri temple mooted

Puri: The Odisha government on Tuesday said it was contemplating amending the Shree Jagannath Temple Act, 1955, to make provision for carrying spy cameras and taking pictures or video inside the 12th-century shrine in Puri as a cognisable offence with provision of punishment. This was stated by Odisha Law Minister Prithithiviraj Harichandan while reacting to frequent trespassing of individuals into the temple, taking hidden cameras in different ways.

The minister said, “There should be a proper law to curb such a situation. It is very difficult to identify the people carrying spy cameras inside the temple. The police can know about the spy camera only when there is a flashlight while taking pictures. Therefore, a law is most essential.”

Meanwhile, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) convened a high-level meeting over the frequent incidents of spy cameras being taken inside the temple and suggested that the State government formulate a law to prevent it.

“We have given four proposals to the Law department, which include penalties and jail term for unauthorised photography and taking spy equipment and other electronic gadgets inside the temple,” said SJTA Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee. “We have suggested to the State government to amend the Shree Jagannath Temple Act, 1955 and make taking mobile phones, video cameras, spy cameras and others a cognisable offence, any activities that hurt religious sentiments to have a provision of imprisonment, and flying drones above the temple a non-bailable offence. The government will take the final decision over our proposal,” Padhee told reporters here.

On Tuesday morning, security personnel in Jagannath Temple nabbed a man identified as Pratish Pal of Paschim Bardhaman district in West Bengal for taking a mobile phone and spy glasses inside the temple. He was detained and his mobile and spy glasses were seized.

Bipul Patel, a native of Gujarat, was caught on Monday while entering the temple with spy camera-equipped glasses. A week ago, a man from Puri town, identified as Abhijit Kar, was intercepted in a similar incident. The Puri man admitted that he had taken the spy camera-fitted spectacles to capture visuals of deities and interiors. In all three cases, the police had to release the alleged offenders due to lack of proper legislation to punish such people, a police officer said.

Puri SP Pinak Mishra admitted that it was a real challenge for the police to locate people taking spy camera inside the temple. He said such incidents are being dealt with strictly. The security personnel are told to keep a vigil on such cases, and discussions are held with the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on bringing in a specific law to curb such activities.

The SP said taking mobile phones, video cameras and capturing pictures of the interior of the temple are strictly prohibited.