Leaders from Janata Dal And Allied Parties Join BJP In Kerala

A group of leaders from the Janata Dal (Secular), Loktanthrik Janata Dal, and Janata Dal (United), who are allies of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala, recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a ceremony held in Kochi on Sunday.



One of the new members to join the BJP is Sujith Sunder, an experienced television serial maker. During the merger meeting, K Surendran, the BJP state president, expressed concerns about Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's alleged attempt to divide people along communal lines using the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as a pretext. Surendran stated that the decision of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) state committee to unite Muslim organizations against the UCC is a deliberate effort to polarize society, and he warned of the potentially dangerous consequences of this move.

According to the BJP state president, the chief minister is attempting to form an alliance with fundamentalist groups to maintain their hold on power. Surendran highlighted that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) was originally a supporter of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). He mentioned that during the Shah Bano case verdict in 1985, it was EMS Namboothiripad who urged Rajiv Gandhi to implement the court's decision. Surendran criticized those who opposed EMS, labeling them as fundamentalists.

During the inauguration of the merger conference, Prakash Javadekar, the BJP's Kerala Prabhari, referred to the event as a significant moment in history. He pointed out that despite the Congress and the Communists being at odds with each other in Kerala, they are united outside the state. Javadekar expressed his belief that people have become aware of this reality and predicted a significant transformation in Kerala's political landscape within a year.

Meanwhile, Sujith, a television serial maker, joined the BJP at a time when three film personalities recently left the party. Rajasenan and Ali Akbar, prominent Malayalam filmmakers, announced their decision to part ways with the BJP. Actor Bheeman Raghu has also indicated his intention to resign from the party.