Leaders slam Kharge over remarks on Operation Sindoor

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks on Operation Sindoor and India’s defence preparedness have sparked a political storm, drawing sharp reactions from leaders across party lines.

Kharge, while demanding a special session of Parliament to review India’s defence capabilities, also called for an independent assessment similar to the Kargil Review Committee in light of Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan’s recent comments in Singapore.

Reacting strongly, BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh accused Kharge of undermining the national interest.

“The statement made by the CDS is about a procedure, that the procedure is going slowly. But the mindset of these Congress leaders has always been against the nation. That’s why they make such statements,” he said.

RLD leader Malook Nagar accused the Congress of echoing narratives used by hostile nations. “It is the job of Congress to say something if there’s nothing else, at least say something. What exactly do you want to ask? Since April 22, all the questions you’ve asked are the same questions Pakistan asks. Whenever you ask questions, they become breaking news in Pakistan and appear as headlines in their newspapers,” Nagar said, adding, “Now you have all the answers. The Prime Minister of Pakistan has gone to various countries around the world, crying and complaining. They have damaged our facilities repeatedly.”

Spiritual leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam also expressed disappointment over Kharge’s statement.

“Mallikarjun Kharge is a very senior leader of the Congress, but he is making childish remarks. He should stand with India. He should not make a joke about the Rafale crash, Rafale is a symbol of our national pride,” he said.

Kharge’s comments came after General Anil Chauhan categorically dismissed Pakistan’s claims in an international interview, stating they were “absolutely incorrect”. The Congress chief, however, questioned India’s defence preparedness and called for accountability.

Earlier, Air Marshal A.K. Bharti, Director General of Air Operations, had emphasised that “losses are a part of combat”, and assured the nation that all Indian Air Force pilots involved had returned safely.