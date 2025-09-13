Live
- IIT Kharagpur revokes notice on separate veg, non veg dining
- Crusader for clean elections Chhokar passes away at 80
- Dress code for coal miners, insurance cover of Rs 1 cr
- Radhakrishnan takes oath as 15th VP
- TGPSC to conduct Group 2 certificate verification from today
- GST reforms a landmark relief for auto industry: Piyush Goyal
- PM Modi to unveil Rs 8,500-cr projects in Manipur today; meet violence-hit people, address public meetings
- India committed to peace and prosperity: PM Modi wishes Sushila Karki on becoming Nepal's interim PM
- Lecturer held for parading estranged wife on road
- Illegal occupants evicted from varsity staff quarters
Lecturer held for parading estranged wife on road
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha police arrested two persons, including a 43-year-old college lecturer, on charges of parading his 37-year-old estranged wife...
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha police arrested two persons, including a 43-year-old college lecturer, on charges of parading his 37-year-old estranged wife along with her male associate on a road, suspecting them of having an extramarital relationship. The incident took place at Nimapada in Puri district on Tuesday night when the accused lecturer, along with his friend, barged into the residence of his wife, who was living separately for the past few years, and allegedly assaulted her, a senior officer said.
The lecturer claimed that his wife was in a relationship with another man, for which he assaulted her. However, both the wife and her male companion rejected the allegation, the police said. “We have arrested the lecturer and his associate on charges of outraging the modesty of a woman, physically assaulting her, publicly humiliating them by making them parade on the streets,” Bamadev Swain, the inspector-in-charge of Nimapada police station, said.