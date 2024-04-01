Live
- CM Revanth rushes to Delhi, Cong to finalise last four MP candidates for Telangana
- April Fools’ Day 2024: History, significance and all you want to know
- Reservoirs were full under BRS rule, says Nama Nageswara Rao
- Cancellation of VIP break darshan on April 2
- ‘Tillu Square’ creates sensation in first weekend
- Man held for keeping wild boar as pet
- Excise policy case: CM Kejriwal to be produced before Delhi court today
- Adani Ports handles record 420 MMT cargo globally with impressive 24 pc growth
- Fatal Boat Capsizing In Brahmaputra River Amid Storm: Three Lives Lost
- Utkal Divas today: Odias proud of their State and its heritage
Leopard enters house in Delhi village, five injured
New Delhi: At least five people were injured after a leopard entered a house in a village in Delhi on Monday, a fire department official said.
According to Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg, a call regarding a leopard barging into the house at Gali No-3, Jagatpura village was received at 6.18 a.m.
Acting on the call, two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
“At 8.25 a.m., with the help of residents, the leopard was cornered and it was in a room. Around 4-5 people got injured and all were rushed to the hospital for treatment,” said Garg.
Meanwhile, police have cordoned off the area and a team from the forest department is also on the spot.
More details were awaited
