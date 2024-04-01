  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Leopard enters house in Delhi village, five injured

Leopard enters house in Delhi village, five injured
x
Highlights

At least five people were injured after a leopard entered a house in a village in Delhi on Monday, a fire department official said.

New Delhi: At least five people were injured after a leopard entered a house in a village in Delhi on Monday, a fire department official said.

According to Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg, a call regarding a leopard barging into the house at Gali No-3, Jagatpura village was received at 6.18 a.m.

Acting on the call, two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“At 8.25 a.m., with the help of residents, the leopard was cornered and it was in a room. Around 4-5 people got injured and all were rushed to the hospital for treatment,” said Garg.

Meanwhile, police have cordoned off the area and a team from the forest department is also on the spot.

More details were awaited

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X