LG clears Omar govt’s resolution for restoration of statehood

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has cleared a resolution passed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-led cabinet urging the Centre to restore the statehood to the Union territory, officials said on Saturday. "The cabinet which met under the chairmanship of Omar Abdullah on Thursday passed a unanimous resolution for restoration of statehood in its original form," an official spokesperson said. Without giving any further details, the officials asserted that the LG has cleared the resolution passed by the cabinet.

The spokesperson said the restoration of statehood will be a beginning of a healing process, reclaiming the constitutional rights and protecting the identity of people of Jammu and Kashmir. The cabinet has authorised the chief minister to take up the matter with PM Modi and Government of India for restoration of statehood, he said. Protection of J&K unique identity and constitutional rights of people remains the cornerstone of the newly-elected government's policy, the spokesperson said. He said the CM would be proceeding to New Delhi in the coming days to meet the PM and Union Ministers in this regard. The cabinet has also decided to summon the Legislative Assembly at Srinagar on November 4 and advised the LG to summon and address the assembly, the spokesperson added. The draft address of the LG to the Legislative Assembly at the commencement of the first session was also placed before the Council of Ministers which the Council decided shall be further considered and discussed, he said.