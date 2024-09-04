Live
- Bengal Minister at ED office in school job case
- CM Shinde asks administration to step up relief works in rain-hit Marathwada and Vidarbha
- There is time and procedure for govt to act: Kerala MLA on charges against ADGP
- Union Cabinet Approves 730 New Private FM Radio Channels in 234 Cities
- HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath Warns Against Extortion in the Name of 'HYDRA'
- PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with Sultan of Brunei, later departs for Singapore
- Sonu Sood Provides Email ID for Direct Help to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
- Instagram Now Lets Public Comments on Stories: How It Works
- iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max: Expected Battery and Fast Charging Upgrades
- ‘The Buckingham Murders’ Trailer: Kareena Kapoor Takes on a Complex Detective Role
Just In
LG extends contractual paramedical staff services
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena approved the extension of service of 767 contractual paramedical staff for another year in hospitals in the national capital on Tuesday, Raj Niwas officials said.
New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena approved the extension of service of 767 contractual paramedical staff for another year in hospitals in the national capital on Tuesday, Raj Niwas officials said.
These employees are engaged on a contract basis in various hospitals, medical institutions, and Delhi Health Services in Delhi, the officials said. “These paramedical posts include assistant (OT), lab assistant, radiographer, technician (OT), lab technician, pharmacist, assistant dietician, physiotherapist, and X-ray technician,” they added.
According to the officials, the LG has also given the nod for extending the engagement of 188 ex-servicemen deployed as foot constables on a contractual basis in the Transport Department up to 31 July 2025. Earlier, Saxena, while approving an extension of service to the paramedical contractual employees, directed the Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Department to notify the vacant posts against which these contractual employees were being hired, the officials added.