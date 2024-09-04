LG extends contractual paramedical staff services

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena approved the extension of service of 767 contractual paramedical staff for another year in hospitals in the national capital on Tuesday, Raj Niwas officials said.



These employees are engaged on a contract basis in various hospitals, medical institutions, and Delhi Health Services in Delhi, the officials said. “These paramedical posts include assistant (OT), lab assistant, radiographer, technician (OT), lab technician, pharmacist, assistant dietician, physiotherapist, and X-ray technician,” they added.

According to the officials, the LG has also given the nod for extending the engagement of 188 ex-servicemen deployed as foot constables on a contractual basis in the Transport Department up to 31 July 2025. Earlier, Saxena, while approving an extension of service to the paramedical contractual employees, directed the Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Department to notify the vacant posts against which these contractual employees were being hired, the officials added.