LG terminated 400 Delhi government specialists

New Delhi: Vinay Kumar Saxena, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, has made a significant announcement. Due to this move, conflict between the Arvind Kejriwal government may rise even more in the future. In fact, the LG office has released a statement stating that the services of 400 specialists working in various ministries and agencies of the Delhi government have been suspended.



According to a statement issued by the LG's office, the services of 400 private people working as experts in various ministries, corporations, boards, societies, or PSUs of the Delhi government have been terminated.

The statement went on to say that transparency was not followed in the posting of some of these people, and they were posted without the consent of the competent authority. The LG House office further stated that the reservation policy for SC/ST/OBC applicants was not followed in these appointments. However, there has been no response from the Kejriwal government to LG's decision.

According to the statement, the Services Department has suggested to the LG that the services of about 400 employees working in various departments and agencies of the Delhi Government as Fellow/Assistant Fellow/Advisor/Deputy Advisor/Expert/Senior Research Officer/Consultant, etc., be terminated. Following that, the Lieutenant Governor dismissed all of them, based on the suggestion.