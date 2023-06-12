Light Rains predicted for Northern States on June 15

Live
Delhi which has been experiencing heat wave conditions may witness light rains.
New Delhi: Delhi which has been experiencing heat wave conditions may witness light rains. According to IMD light rains are also predicted for Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and west Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and Friday under the influence of Cyclone Biparjoy which is gaining steam in the Arabian Sea, said a private forecasting agency.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted light rain and generally cloudy on June 15 and June 16 in Delhi. The cyclone is very likely to cross between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan, near Gujarat's Jakhau Port.
"Skymet Weather said that these rains should not be considered as monsoon or pre- monsoonrains and may not even benefit agriculture operations due to their untimely nature.