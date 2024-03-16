Like in 2019, Bengal to vote in seven phases alongside Bihar, UP

Kolkata: Similar to the 2019 election schedule, West Bengal will vote in all seven phases during the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls starting April 19.

The two other states -- Uttar Pradesh and Bihar -- will also vote in all the seven phases this time, just like 2019.

While West Bengal has 42 Lok Sabha seats, Uttar Pradesh has 80, and Bihar has 40.

Three constituencies each will vote in the first and the second phases on April 19 and April 26, all in North Bengal. While Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri will go to the polls on April 19, voting will be held in Raiganj, Balurghat, and Darjeeling on April 26.

In the third phase on May 7, polling will be held in four constituencies -- Malda (North), Malda (South), Murshidabad, and Jangipur. Since all four seats are in close proximity, heavy deployment of CAPF can be ensured in the polling areas.

Eight constituencies will vote in the fourth phase on May 13 -- Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bolpur, Birbhum, Bardhaman-East, Bardhaman-Durgapur, and Asansol, covering three districts in South Bengal.

Seven seats -- Sreerampur, Barrackpore, Hooghly, Bangaon, Howrah, Uluberia, and Arambagh -- will go to the polls on May 30, including two each in Howrah and North 24 Pargans districts, and there in Hooghly district.

In the sixth phase of polling on May 25, eight constituencies will vote, namely Purulia, Bankura, Medinipur, Kanthi, Tamluk, Ghatal, Jhargram, and Bishnupur, which are scattered over the four districts of East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Bankura, and Purulia.

In the seventh and final phase of polling on June 1, polling will be held in nine constituencies, including Kolkata (South), Kolkata (North), Jadavpur, Jaynagar, Basirhat, Barasat, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, and Dum Dum.

Sources in the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer said that some sensitive seats have been clubbed together for polling on June 1, including Basirhat and Diamond Harbour, as there won't be any shortage of CAPF personnel since voting in the other parts of the state would be over by then.

Poll Schedule:

* Phase 1 (April 19): Three seats (Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri)

* Phase 2 (April 26): Three seats (Raiganj, Balurdhat, Darjeeling)

* Phase 3 (May 7): Four seats (Malda North, Malda South, Murshidabad, Jangipur)

* Phase 4 (May 13): Eight seats (Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bolpur, Birbhum, Bardhaman-East, Bardhaman-Durgapur, Asansol)

* Phase 5 (May 20): Seven seats (Sreerampur, Barrackpore, Hooghly, Bangaon, Howrah, Uluberia, Arambagh)

* Phase 6 (May 25): Eight seats (Purulia, Bankura, Medinipur, Kanthi, Tamluk, Ghatal, Jhargram, Bishnupur)

* Phase 7 (June 1): Nine seats (Kolkata South, Kolkata North, Jadavpur, Jaynagar, Basirhat, Barasat, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Dum Dum)