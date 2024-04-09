Liquor-gate: K. Kavitha highly influential, may tamper with evidence, says ED in court

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), while demanding the judicial custody of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC, K. Kavitha in a Delhi court on Tuesday, in its application said that she is highly influential and there is every likelihood she will influence the witnesses and tamper with the evidence if released.

The ED, in its judicial custody remand application submitted before Special Judge Kaweri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court, said that from the investigation conducted, it is evident that the Arrestee (Kavitha) is involved in the acts of payment of kickbacks to government functionaries to gain illegal benefits in the Excise Policy 2021-22 formulation and implementation.

“That, the Arrestee (through her proxy Arun Pillai) was a partner in M/s Indo Spirits which is a vehicle for recoupment of the advance kickbacks paid and to generate further proceeds of crime. The Arrestee is actually involved in the transfer of PoC of Rs 100 crore through her staff/associates-Abhishek Boinpally and Buchi Babu which was paid to the AAP leaders,” it read.

The ED has claimed that the Hyderabad-based businessman, Pillai, is a close aide of Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, and the frontman of the ‘South Group’ liquor cartel.

The ED further submitted that it is established that the Arrestee (Kavitha), who is the ultimate in-charge of the share of Arun Pillai in Indo Spirits, was intrinsically involved in the conspiracy of policy formulation, kickback scheme and the final profits generated/PoC laundered through Indo Spirits.

“The arrestee is highly influential and there is every likelihood the arrestee will influence the witnesses and tamper with the evidence if released, it may hamper the ongoing investigation. The Applicant/Department (ED) is still further investigating the role of the arrestee in the instant matter and is unearthing the further proceeds of crime and identifying the other persons who are involved or connected with the process or activities related to proceeds of crime,” it stated.

On Tuesday, a Delhi court extended the judicial custody of K Kavitha till April 23 in connection with the money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

K Kavitha was presented before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court on the expiry of her 14 days’ judicial custody.