‘Living inspiration for millions’: V-P Radhakrishnan on PM Modi’s admirers in India, abroad

New Delhi: Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “a living inspiration for millions across the country and abroad”, Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Monday released two volumes of his speeches.

Speaking at the event organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Vice-President said PM Modi motivates people through his own conduct to give their very best.

“The Prime Minister has grown from being a representative of the common man to a true people’s leader, whose determination has shown us how the impossible can be made possible, Namumkin ko Mumkin karna, Asambhav ko Sambhav Karna,” said Radhakrishnan.

The V-P released the two volumes titled ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ covering the fourth and fifth years of the Prime Minister’s second term.

He said that the two volumes of PM Modi’s speeches serve as keys to understanding the Prime Minister’s contributions, vision, and dreams for the nation.

Highlighting the contents of the books - which include 76 speeches and 12 Mann Ki Baat addresses for 2022-23 and 82 speeches and 9 Mann Ki Baat addresses for 2023-24 compiled into 11 thematic sections each - the Vice-President said they reflect the Prime Minister’s clarity of thought, forward-looking vision, and commitment to inclusive governance.

The Vice-President also congratulated the Publications Division, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, for the careful selection and elegant presentation of the speeches.

Recalling Swami Vivekananda's quote, “Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached”, the Vice-President observed that every speech of the Prime Minister carries the same message of persistence, determination, and public welfare.

He emphasised that the speeches reflect PM Modi’s vision of ensuring that government schemes reach the last person in society.

Radhakrishnan underlined the Prime Minister’s role in reviving India’s cultural identity through initiatives such as ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’, ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’, and the renaming of Delhi’s Rajpath as Kartavya Path.

On youth empowerment, the Vice-President praised initiatives such as Startup India, Fit India, Khelo India, Skill India, and Rozgar Melas, describing them as foundational pillars for building a developed India by 2047.

He also highlighted the launch of Mera Yuva Bharat (My Bharat) as an initiative rooted in faith in the nation’s youth.

Referring to India’s G20 Presidency, the Vice-President lauded the historic inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member, underscoring PM Modi’s vision of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam- the world is one family.

He said that the PM’s speeches capture a “360-degree engagement” of Prime Minister Modi, ranging from shaping global agendas to driving transformative local initiatives like Vocal for Local, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. He noted how these programmes reflect the Sustainable Development Goals and bring tangible change in people’s lives.

The Vice-President also highlighted that through initiatives such as Jan Dhan Yojana, Aadhaar-Mobile linkage, Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Lakhpati Didi, PM-KISAN for farmers, Mudra Yojana, and PM SVANidhi, more than 25 crore people have come out of extreme poverty in the past decade.