Lok Sabha Adjourned for the Day Amidst opposition protest

New Delhi: The proceedings of Lok Sabha on Monday were washed out as opposition continued to create ruckus and plunged the House into pandemonium.

As soon as the House met at 11 am after the weekend break, many opposition members, including those from the Congress, trooped into the well shouting slogans and demanding discussion on the issue of indictment of industrialist Gautam Adani in a US court on bribery charges.

Repeated appeal by Speaker Om Birla did not have any impact on the opposition members. Speaker then adjourned house till noon. When it reassmbled the opposition again stalled proceedings. The house was finally adjourned for the day.

Earlier, the opposition leaders met in Parliament house under Kharge's chairmanship and decided not to allow Lok Sabha to function unless Adani issue was addressed.

But in a surprise move the TMC boycotted the opposition meeting saying they want Parliament to function.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a meeting with Amit Shah to discuss the floor strategy.