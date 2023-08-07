Lok Sabha passes bill to facilitate registration of J&K pharmacists under Pharmacy Act, also clears Mediation Bill

New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill 2023, which allows persons qualified or registered under the Jammu and Kashmir Pharmacy Act to be registered as pharmacists under the Pharmacy Act.

The Lower House also passed the Mediation Bill 2023, which requires individuals to try to settle civil or commercial disputes through mediation before approaching any court or tribunal.

It was earlier passed by Rajya Sabha on August 1.

Both the bills were passed after short discussions within a space of 90 minutes in the Lower House. The Congress-led opposition remained absent from Lok Sabha, as it had staged a walk out soon after the passage of the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill.

The Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill 2023 seeks to amend the Pharmacy Act 1948.

It allows persons qualified or registered under the Jammu and Kashmir Pharmacy Act to be registered as pharmacists under the Pharmacy Act, thus doing away with the ambiguity with regard to the two legislations.

The Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was introduced in Lok Sabha on August 3, 2023. It amends the Pharmacy Act, 1948. The original Act regulates the practice and profession of pharmacy.

Some key features of the new bill include provisions on registration. Under the Pharmacy Act 1948, registration is mandatory to practice pharmacy in India. The new bill specifies that anyone who is registered as a pharmacist under the Jammu and Kashmir Pharmacy Act, 2011 or possesses qualifications prescribed under the 2011 Act will be deemed to be registered as a pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act, 1948.

This will be contingent upon the person submitting an application for registration within a year of the amendment coming into force, and paying a prescribed fee.

Piloting the Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that it will increase job opportunities for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

The bill also seeks to do away with issues concerning the status of persons registered or qualified under the Jammu and Kashmir Pharmacy Act.

Replying to the short discussion on the proposed legislation, Mandaviya said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has changed significantly after the abrogation of Article 370 and the amendments to the Pharmacy Act will enable the youth to take up even government jobs.

He further said the facility of tele-consultation is now available in Jammu and Kashmir and people are taking advantage of it to get the best possible medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha also passed the Mediation Bill, 2023, which requires individuals to try to settle civil or commercial disputes through mediation before approaching any court or tribunal.

The Mediation Bill, 2023 was passed by the Rajya Sabha on August 1, 2023.

The bill requires individuals to try to settle civil or commercial disputes through mediation before approaching any court or tribunal.

Within the provisions of the Bill, a party may withdraw from mediation after two mediation sessions. The entire process must be completed within 180 days, which may be extended by another 180 days by involved parties.

As per the bill’s provisions, there are plans to set up the Mediation Council of India, whose functions include registering mediators, and recognising mediation service providers and mediation institutes (which train and certify mediators).

Agreements as a result of mediation would be binding and enforceable in the same manner as other court judgements.

Piloting the bill, law and justice minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said that the proposed legislation will reduce the pendency of cases in courts.

The bill has been brought, he said, to provide legal framework for mediation.