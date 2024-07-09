Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla joins plantation drive in Indore

Bhopal : Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Tuesday to attend a couple of events of the state government, including a tree plantation drive.

On his first visit to the state after becoming the Lok Sabha Speaker for the second consecutive term, he was warmly welcomed by the BJP leaders, the Indore Mayor and administrative officials.

After a brief welcome ceremony organised by Indore Municipal Corporation, Birla visited 'Pitra Parvat'. He along with MP's Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava and Indore MP (BJP) Shankar Lalvani planted a slapping.

The tree plantation event was part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative for a nationwide plantation drive under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.



The Madhya Pradesh government has carried the initiative across the state involving various sections of the people, including film stars, artists, security forces, etc.

Minister Vijayvargiya, who hails from Indore, said that around 50 lakh saplings would be planted in the city. He was seen visiting different spots in Indore city and appealing to people to participate in the plantation drive.

On Monday, Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty arrived in Indore and joined the plantation drive being carried out by the Indore Municipal Corporation. He also planted a sapling.