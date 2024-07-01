Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Rebukes DMK Leader for Disruptive Comments

In a contentious session of the Lok Sabha on Monday, Speaker Om Birla reprimanded DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran for his recurrent interruptions. As BJP leader Anurag Thakur initiated the debate on the Motion of Thanks for the President's Address, Birla noted that Maran had developed a habit of making disruptive comments.

The session saw Thakur lambasting the DMK over past remarks against 'sanatan dharma,' stating, 'Sanatan was there, is there, and will continue to be there.' The contention escalated as some opposition members protested, prompting Birla to intercede and emphasize the perpetuity of sanatan dharma.

This session underlined the ongoing friction between BJP and DMK members, as Thakur linked Maran's interruptions to his party's controversial views on sanatan dharma.