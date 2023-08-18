Lok Sabha's Privileges Committee will meet on August 30 to discuss Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary's suspension

New Delhi: The suspension of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary was discussed at a meeting convened on Friday. They decided throughout the meeting that a chance should be provided.The House Privileges Committee resolved in its first hearing on the suspension of Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary that Congress MP Chowdhary be given an opportunity to come before the committee and answer the allegations levied against him.

According to sources, the Privileges Committee may summon Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary to testify before the Committee on August 30.

However, the formal final decision on the date has yet to be made.

On August 10, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, a Congress leader, was suspended from the House for using abusive language about Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Lok Sabha discussion on the no-confidence motion during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, and his case was referred to the House's Privileges Committee.

On the same day, after the House accepted Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi's resolution in the Lok Sabha on August 10, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stated that the investigation of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary's continuous behavior in the House is a matter of House privilege. It was announced that he would be suspended from the house until the committee's report was received.