Lokesh seeks Centre’s early nod for Arcelor Mittal plant

New Delhi : AP Minister for IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh has urged the Union Minister for Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy to expedite the necessary permissions for establishing the ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel factory in Anakapalle. Lokesh emphasized that the plant would provide substantial employment opportunities for the youth in the state. During his visit, he expressed gratitude to Kumaraswamy for allocating nearly Rs 12,000 crore for the revival of the Visakha Steel Plant, acknowledging the positive impact on local workers and productivity. Lokesh reiterated the need for swift action to complete the formalities for the new plant.

Education Ministers meet

In a separate meeting, Lokesh appealed to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to allow Andhra Pradesh to host the All-India Education Ministers Conclave in August. He highlighted the need for Central support to enhance the academic system in the state, which has been hindered by previous mismanagement of funds.

Lokesh requested increased financial allocations for various educational initiatives, including skill education and primary education enhancements, and urged for the approval of remaining schools under the PM SHRI scheme to address the current educational deficiencies.

Data City in Visakhapatnam

Lokesh met with executives from Google Cloud to discuss the establishment of a Data City in Visakhapatnam. He assured them of the state government's full cooperation, stating that the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board is actively working on land allocations and necessary permissions. Lokesh expressed optimism that the Data City would significantly boost the local economy and foster a conducive environment for startups and advanced applications in Artificial Intelligence.

Defence Cluster

Additionally, Lokesh sought the establishment of a defence cluster in Andhra Pradesh during his meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. He presented the case for setting up defence units in the state, highlighting the potential for large-scale employment due to investments in the defence sector. Lokesh provided an update on developmental projects in Amaravati and Polavaram, assuring Singh of the state’s recovery from past policy missteps, and thanked the Union government for its assistance in alleviating the state's debt crisis. Lokesh's series of meetings in New Delhi reflects a focused effort to secure critical support for various initiatives aimed at revitalizing Andhra Pradesh’s economy and infrastructure. Union ministers Ram Mohan Naidu, Srinivasa Varma and the ruling party MPs accompanied Lokesh during his meetings with the Central ministers.