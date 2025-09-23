Long lines at car dealerships and overwhelmed online orders marked the first day of the GST 2.0 rollout.

GST 2.0 launch India that kicked in on Monday saw shoppers thronging car showrooms and starting a spate of online shopping to take advantage of reduced prices of groceries, electronics, clothing and other essentials, which Day 1 GST consumer response to do for months.

Small cars were the biggest beneficiaries with the maximum GST price cuts India, which is the first Car dealership rush GST of the indirect tax regime since its implementation in July 2017.

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki, said the customer response has been “phenomenal” and that the firm has not seen such a high demand in the past 35 years.

“Within the first day, we had over 80,000 inquiries and delivered more than 25,000 cars to the customers. We are on course to touch 30,000 deliveries today. Since we announced additional GST reforms impact on sales 18 in addition to the GST changes, we have booked 75,000 vehicles, which comes to almost 15,000 bookings per day, which is 50% more than our normal sales. We have also seen the highest incremental demand in small cars, with bookings surging by almost 50%,” Banerjee added.

Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and COO, Hyundai Motor India, said that the most auspicious day to celebrate Navratri along with the current wave created by Auto sales GST 2.0 has brought with it an air of positivity. “We have recorded approximately 11,000 dealer billings on the first day itself, which is our highest ever single day billing in the last 5 years,” he said.

“This not only reflects the buoyant festive sentiment but also the rising consumer confidence. We are optimistic that the coming days will also see this trend continue and we are committed to delivering value and excitement to our customers,” Garg added.

Amit Kamat, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said that with Online shopping surge GST the inquiries and bookings have shot up, and there are more showroom visits, higher conversion and the order book is growing at a steady rate.