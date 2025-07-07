Low pressure to trigger heavy rainfall

Bhubaneswar: Formationof low pressure area is likely to trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy spells and thunderstorm activity accompanied by lightning, in several districts of Odisha over the next week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The IMD said under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining North Odisha, the low pressure area has formed over Gangetic West Bengal and the surrounding region on Sunday. It will trigger heavy rains across Odisha in the next few days.

The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level. It is expected to move slowly west-northwestwards across Jharkhand and North Chhattisgarh over the next two to three days. Squally weather with wind speed of 35-45 kmph gusting up to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along and off the Odisha coast till July 7. Sea conditions are expected to be rough to very rough, the IMD bulletin said. Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea along and off the Odisha coast for the next two days. The IMD has already issued orange and yellow warnings for several districts of Odisha where heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty surface winds reaching 30-40 kmph are likely to occur over the next seven days.