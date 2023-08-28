Live
- Aparajita asks Naveen to follow ‘Rajdharma’
- Deepti Sharma, Rashid Khan named as final nominations for WBBL, BBL overseas drafts
- A 'pawn' mutiny in Telangana chess intensifies after 8-year old girl was barred from playing
- Amazon has over 6K EVs in its India delivery fleet, to reach 10K by 2025
- Will shoot Congress leaders, warns Marri Janardhan Reddy
- Delhi Fire Services seeks dewatering vehicles from Ahmedabad ahead of G20 Summit
- Telangana Congress leader booked by Bengaluru police on charges of rape
- Chinese national jailed for pushing Indian-origin security officer in Singapore
- Supreme Court disposes of plea challenging demolition drive near Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura
- LS polls: BJP may announce candidates against Sonia Gandhi, Dimple Yadav, Supriya Sule
Just In
LS polls: BJP may announce candidates against Sonia Gandhi, Dimple Yadav, Supriya Sule
The BJP, which is gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, may soon announce candidates against Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Dimple Yadav and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule.
New Delhi: The BJP, which is gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, may soon announce candidates against Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Dimple Yadav and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule.
Gandhi represents UP's Rae Bareli parliamentary constituency, Yadav represents Mainpuri seat, and Sule Maharashtra's Baramati seat. The constituencies from where they represent are their respective parties' strongholds.
According to highly placed sources in the BJP, the party may soon announce the names of candidates in these Lok Sabha seats.
Sources said these seats are among the 160 Lok Sabha seats which are generally considered to be strongholds of leaders from Opposition parties.
These 160 parliamentary constituencies also include seats on which the BJP had to face defeat in the 2019 General Elections, sources said.
Sources added that the BJP high command is of the view that by announcing the names of the candidates in these seats in advance, the party’s nominees will get enough time to prepare for the elections and it will be in a strong position.
It may be mentioned that BJP’s national president Jagat Prakash Nadda held a meeting last month at the party headquarters here to review election preparedness on these 160 Lok Sabha seats.
The BJP is confident that it will retain power in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.