LS polls: Shiv Sena releases list of 40 star campaigners for Maharashtra
Hours after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its candidate list, its ally Shiv Sena on Wednesday also issued its list of 40 star campaigners for the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra.
The list among others included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, BJP National President J.P. Nadda, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Ramdas Athawale, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha founder Mahadev Jankar, People's Republican Party of India (RPI) leader Jogendra Kawade, NCP Working President Praful Patel, party MP Milind Deora, Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe and legislator Manisha Kayande.
Shiv Sena has demanded at least 13 seats during the seat-sharing arrangement with BJP and NCP.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, on Thursday will announce the seat-sharing agreement among the MahaYuti allies and the names of candidates.