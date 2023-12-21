  • Menu
LS suspends 3 more MPs, total suspensions in Winter Session now 146 from both Houses

The Lok Sabha on Thursday suspended three more opposition MPs for the remainder of the Winter Session, taking the total number of MPs suspended from both houses to 146

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Thursday suspended three more opposition MPs for the remainder of the Winter Session, taking the total number of MPs suspended from both houses to 146.

On Thursday, three more MPs, D.K. Suresh, Nakul Nath, and Deepak Baij, all of the Congress, were suspended from the Lok Sabha for repeatedly disrupting the proceedings of the House, bringing placards into the House, continuously raising slogans and tearing papers and throwing them on the staff.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi proposed to suspend these three MPs in the House and Rama Devi, who was in the Chair, then announced their suspension.

On Wednesday, two MPs were suspended from Lok Sabha. On Tuesday, the Lok Sabha suspended 49 more MPs for the remainder of the session. On Monday, 33 Lok Sabha MPs and 45 Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended.

A total of 13 Lok Sabha MPs and one Rajya Sabha MP were suspended last week.

With the fresh two suspensions, the total number of MPs suspended has now reached 146.

Opposition MPs have been demanding for the statement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the House over the December 13 Parliament Security breach when two people jumped from the visitor's gallery during the zero hour session. The Delhi Police has arrested six people in this connection.

