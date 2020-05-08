Lucknow: Migrant couple crushed to death, 2 children critical

Lucknow: In a tragic incident, a migrant couple was crushed to death and their two children were critically injured after they were hit by an unknown vehicle in Lucknow's Shaheed Path.

The migrant family was headed to Chhattisgarh on a bicycle after they reportedly ran out of resources during the ongoing lockdown.

Speaking to mediapersons, DCP East Soman Barma said that the incident had taken place on Wednesday night in Shaheed Path in Sushant Golf City Police Station area.

"Krishna and his wife Pramila, from Chhattisgarh, died while their two children, three-year-old son Nikhil and four-year-old daughter Chandni, were injured.

The children have been admitted to Lohia Hospital," Barma said.Krishna and Pramila, who were working as labourers in Lucknow, were staying in a slum in Jankipuram area.

The family was allegedly facing a paucity of resources amid the lockdown, due to which they decided to cycle their way back home.

During their journey to Chattisgarh, Krishna's bicycle was hit by an unknown vehicle at Shaheed Path in Lucknow. The police were informed of the incident by a passerby.

Police then reached the spot and rushed the family to the hospital. All family members suffered serious injuries and Krishna and his wife Pramila passed away.

However, their two kids are undergoing treatment at Lohia Hospital and are said to be in a critical condition.