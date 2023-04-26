Lucknow : Yogi Adityanath pays tributes to Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna

Lucknow : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday paid floral tributes to former chief minister Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna on his 104th birth anniversary, terming him a leader who had a clear vision for the state's development. Participating in a programme here, the Adityanath said, "Bahuguna ji actively participated in various freedom movements of the country and was a great political reformer." According to an official statement, he said, "Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna possessed a vision that was well-aimed for the state's development." Adityanath said Bahuguna was born on April 25, 1919 in a village in present-day Pauri district of Uttarakhand.