Lucknow : Yogi Adityanath pays tributes to Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna

Lucknow : Yogi Adityanath pays tributes to Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna
Highlights

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday paid floral tributes to former chief minister Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna on his 104th birth anniversary, terming him a leader who had a clear vision for the state’s development.

Lucknow : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday paid floral tributes to former chief minister Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna on his 104th birth anniversary, terming him a leader who had a clear vision for the state's development. Participating in a programme here, the Adityanath said, "Bahuguna ji actively participated in various freedom movements of the country and was a great political reformer." According to an official statement, he said, "Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna possessed a vision that was well-aimed for the state's development." Adityanath said Bahuguna was born on April 25, 1919 in a village in present-day Pauri district of Uttarakhand.

