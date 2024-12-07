M K Stalin Reaffirms Commitment To Social Justice And Equality In Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin reaffirmed his commitment to fostering an egalitarian society grounded in social justice while strongly opposing religious bigotry and caste-based ideologies. Speaking at a Chennai event, Stalin declared that divisive forces would find no place in Tamil Nadu, a state deeply influenced by the rationalist ideals of Periyar Ramasamy and the principles of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

"Religious extremism and casteist agendas will not succeed in the land shaped by Periyar's rationalism and Ambedkar's vision. As long as this Stalin is here, such ideas will never prevail," he asserted at an event organized to distribute modern sewage disposal vehicles and welfare benefits to sanitation workers.

Stalin emphasized that his government, guided by the Dravidian model, is steadfast in its mission to create a truly egalitarian society. Quoting Ambedkar, he stressed that true liberation comes when oppressed communities achieve comprehensive progress, including political and economic empowerment.

Acknowledging the challenges posed by regressive forces, Stalin reminded them that Tamil Nadu has a long-standing tradition of rejecting such ideologies. "This is the land of Periyar and Ambedkar, and their principles inspire our policies and governance," he stated.

The Chief Minister highlighted numerous initiatives launched to uplift marginalized groups, particularly Scheduled Castes. He also commended the dedication and efforts of sanitation workers, recognizing their critical role in maintaining public health and cleanliness.

"You are not just sanitation workers; you are pure-hearted individuals making an invaluable contribution to society. I sincerely thank you for your hard work and commitment," Stalin remarked, expressing his gratitude.