Madan Rathore re-elected Rajasthan BJP chief

Jaipur: Rajya Sabha member Madan Rathore was re-elected BJP's Rajasthan in-charge on Saturday, his second appointment in just seven months.

His name was officially announced in the presence of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, former CM Vasundhara Raje, and several senior leaders.

During the event, Raje emphasised party unity with the slogan "Ekjut, No Group, Ekmukh."

On Friday, no other candidate filed a nomination against Rathore, making his victory certain.

Vijay Rupani, BJP's election in-charge and former Gujarat CM, formally declared his appointment.

Several prominent leaders, including Rajasthan CM Sharma, former CM Vasundhara Raje, and BJP state in-charge Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal, were present on the occasion.

Addressing BJP workers, Madan Rathore reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the government: "This is our government - the best government. If you notice any shortcomings, convey them to the leadership within the framework of discipline. But when speaking publicly, always remember that we must stand united in support of our government."

Alongside Rathore's appointment, 25 national council members were elected from Rajasthan to participate in the BJP's national president election.

"In Rajasthan, there are still opposition MLAs and 11 Congress MPs. We must work towards a Gujarat-like dominance here. Out of 10 corporations, BJP holds only five. Similarly, in local governance, we need to expand our presence," he stated.

"We must fight so effectively in municipal elections that even Delhi acknowledges Bhajan Lal Sharma’s leadership in Rajasthan. With a strong organisation, dedicated workers, and a capable Chief Minister, BJP is poised for success."

Rathore shared an anecdote from his college days about a restaurant sign that read: "If you're satisfied, tell others; if not, tell us."

He urged party members to embrace the same principle - ensuring BJP's governance is strong and its image remains positive.

Further, he expressed his gratitude to party workers from his X handle and said, "Committed to strengthening the organisation!" My heartfelt gratitude to the top leadership and all workers for electing me to the post of state president of Bharatiya Janata Party, Rajasthan. Your trust and support is a source of inspiration for me.

Highlighting Vijay Rupani's leadership in Gujarat, Rathore expressed his ambition to establish a similar 27-year BJP dominance in Rajasthan.

He called upon workers to stay dedicated and remember: "This is our government - the best government."

Speaking on Rathore's re-election, Raje praised his resilience, stating that his political journey has been full of challenges, but the party has always stood by him.

She urged him to build a competent and responsible team that would work for the party’s growth.

Highlighting BJP's organisational strength, Raje lauded Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal for his straightforward leadership, saying, "You speak openly, without diplomacy, and ensure that everyone understands their role. Balancing power and organisation is BJP's biggest strength."