Madhuri ambassador of Odisha’s handloom industry

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Thursday appointed Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit as brand ambassador of the State’s handloom industry. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi made the announcement at the inauguration of Exhibition-cum-Knowledge Sharing for Textile Advantage or ‘EKTA’, an initiative to promote handloom products, marking the 11th National Handloom Day celebrations in the State.

Speaking at the event, Dixit expressed admiration for Odisha’s rich textile heritage and emphasised the importance of preserving traditional crafts through modern platforms like ‘EKTA’. “When I first draped a Bomkai saree, or ran my fingers across finely woven Sambalpuri ‘ekat’, I just did not feel the fabric, I felt the soul of the weaver, the rhythm of looms and legacy of generations speaking through silent patterns,” she said.

“These are not just textiles or handicrafts, they are living testaments to Odia resilience, creativity and timeless bond between the art and the identity. In every motif, there is a story, in every art, there is a prayer and every artist’s eyes are a dream, to be seen, valued and passed on,” the Bollywood actor said.

The ‘EKTA’ initiative aims to provide market access, training and financial support to handloom artisans across the State, officials said. The Chief Minister expressed hope that with the active support of Dixit, garments made from Odisha handloom will gain recognition in the fashion world of the country and abroad.

Odisha’s handicraft sector is not only an economic pillar but also a symbol of national pride and dignity, the Chief Minister said. He said Odisha’s weaving tradition, from ancient maritime trade to modern global fashion stage, continues to reflect excellence, spirituality and culture.

Majhi said the State government aims to uplift the socio-economic condition of weavers through the Handloom Development Scheme. Highlighting the scale of industry, Majhi said over 1.3 lakh weavers and support workers are directly engaged in the handloom sector across Odisha’s 30 districts. He praised their commitment to preserving Odisha’s weaving heritage through Primary Weavers’ Cooperative Societies, Self-Help Groups and Producer Groups.

The Chief Minister said 33 MoUs worth Rs 7.808 crore were signed during the Odisha Textile Conclave in Eastern India, expected to create 53,300 employment opportunities in the textile sector.