Madhya Pradesh: CBI books railway health inspector for demanding bribe

New Delhi: The CBI has booked a chief health inspector of Itarsi railway station in Madhya Pradesh for demanding a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to process/pass the Rs 9.32-lakh bill of a company hired for a task at the yard.

The complaint against Chief Health Inspector Hari Mohan Meena was filed by Yogesh Sahu, supervisor of Mahesh Enterprises, a company that was engaged by the railways for contractual work at Itarsi’s new yard.

Sahu alleged Meena not only threatened to block payment to his firm but also said that he would recommend a vigilance inquiry against the company.

Sahu’s hand-written complaint dated February 14, 2025, was received by the CBI office in Bhopal which verified the allegations and found them to be prima facie true.

In its preliminary report, the CBI said that the facts disclosed in Sahu’s complaint point towards the commission of cognisable offence, punishable under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act that deals with bribery of public servants, on the part of Meena.

The railway chief health inspector’s case comes close to an Air India doctor getting sentenced by a Special CBI court to three year’s rigorous imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh, for demanding a bribe of Rs 25,000 to give a favourable medical report to a new joinee.

Suresh Marotrao Bhagatkar, then doctor of Air India, Mumbai, was held guilty of indulging in corruption under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

It was alleged that the convict conducted a medical examination of a person appointed as a Security Agent in Air India Air Transport Corporation Limited (AIATS), a subsidiary of Air India Ltd, and demanded illegal gratification to give a favourable blood report.

The doctor had demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000 from the complainant.

During the trial, the court examined 27 prosecution witnesses and 49 documents/exhibits in support of the charges against the convict.