Madhya Pradesh To Send Buses To Kota For Bringing Back Stranded Students

Bhopal: After Uttar Pradesh, it is now the turn of Madhya Pradesh which is reported to be mulling sending several buses to Rajasthan to bring back stranded students from Kota, the hub of coaching centres.

Over a 1000 students from Madhya Pradesh are reportedly stranded in Kota. The MP government is said to be discussing the matter with Rajasthan state government authorities.

Earlier, the Yogi Adityanath government had sent buses to Kota in Rajasthan to transport students belonging to UP back to the state. The Uttar Pradesh government's move had come in for strong criticism from all quarters as the shifting of students from Rajasthan was done at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic is sweeping across the country.

The Madhya Pradesh government's move is also likely to come in for a lot of flak for its move to shift students from Kota. Secondly, the concern shown for stranded students as opposed to poor migrant labourers is being pointed out by analysts.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 1485 coronavirus positive cases so far with a high death rate of 74. The state has recorded 127 cases of recovery. Indore continues to be a major hotspot in the state and has been flagged by the Centre as well. It is in this background that the MP government's reported decision to transport stranded students from Rajasthan if implemented may come in for criticism from several quarters.

Meanwhile, an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IIMCT) is on a visit to the state and is likely to focus on major hotspots such as Indore, among others.