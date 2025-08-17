Madhya Pradesh weather alert: Very heavy rain, thunderstorms likely in several districts

The weather centre of Bhopal of India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a sweeping alert for Madhya Pradesh, warning of very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning across more several districts over the next 48 hours.

A red alert has been declared for Barwani and Burhanpur, where rainfall may exceed 8 inches by Monday morning.

Districts including Harda, Khandwa, Khargone, and parts of the Narmadapuram and Indore divisions are under orange and yellow alerts, with heavy to very heavy rain expected.

The IMD has also flagged the risk of gusty winds, lightning strikes, and waterlogging in low-lying areas, urging residents to avoid travel and take shelter indoors during storm activity.

The weather disturbance is being driven by a complex system of upper air cyclonic circulations and low-pressure areas.

A fresh low-pressure zone has formed over the Bay of Bengal near north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts, which is expected to intensify into a depression and move west-northwestward, crossing the coast by August 19.

Simultaneously, a remnant cyclonic circulation from Vidarbha is drifting toward Gujarat, while a monsoon trough continues to stretch across central India, enhancing rainfall activity.

In the western belt, including Bhopal, Ujjain, Dewas, and Sehore, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is forecast.

Bhopal recorded 8 mm of rainfall on Saturday, with temperatures hovering around 31 degrees Celsius during the day and 24 degrees Celsius at night.

Eastern districts such as Jabalpur, Shahdol, Rewa, and Sagar have already received 30 per cent more rainfall than average, while the western divisions are 20 per cent above normal. Overall, the state has received 84 per cent of its seasonal quota, with 25 per cent excess rainfall so far.

In districts like Singrauli, Sidhi, Satna, and Mandla, scattered thunderstorms and lightning are expected to continue through the week, with wind speeds reaching up to 50 km/h in some areas.

The weather center has advised farmers to avoid working in open fields, unplug electrical appliances, and refrain from sheltering under trees or electric poles during storm conditions.

Travelers are urged to plan ahead, as visibility may be severely reduced and roads may become impassable due to flooding.

Authorities have recommended avoiding bridges and elevated roads during peak storm hours. With the monsoon trough active and multiple weather systems converging, the next 72 hours are critical for central India. Residents are advised to stay tuned to official advisories and take all necessary precautions to ensure safety.