Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Odisha And West Bengal

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake originating in the Bay of Bengal near Puri, Odisha shook parts of eastern India at 6:10 am on Tuesday morning. The tremors, which lasted nearly a minute, were felt across multiple cities in Odisha including Berhampur, Balasore, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, and Rourkela, as well as in neighboring Kolkata, West Bengal.

No casualties or property damage have been reported following the earthquake. The sudden tremors caught many residents by surprise, with some taking to social media to share their experiences. One resident from Rourkela described feeling waves as their room shook, while another in Cuttack mentioned being awakened by their bed shaking.

Odisha is located in seismic zones III and II, which are considered moderately to less vulnerable to earthquakes. The regions along the Mahanadi and Brahmani river valleys, including major cities like Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Puri, fall within zone III. According to information shared in the Assembly last year by Odisha's Revenue and Disaster Management minister, 14 districts in the state are at risk of earthquakes.

Similarly, Kolkata lies in seismic zone III, putting it at moderate risk. The city occasionally experiences tremors from earthquakes originating in Nepal, North-East India, or Tibet, with the most recent minor tremors felt on January 8 following a powerful earthquake in Tibet.