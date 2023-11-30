Maha CM performs 'bhoomi-puja' of new Coca-Cola plant in Ratnagiri

Ratnagiri (Maharashtra): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde performed the ground-breaking ceremony of the proposed new greenfield of the Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages coming up at Khed in Ratnagiri, here on Thursday, an official said.

With an investment of Rs 1,387 crore, the HCCB's new unit here is likely to be functional by February 2025, signalling a major leap in its manufacturing capabilities, and utilising the water from the nearby Vashishti River.

The factory will be spread over 88 acres at the Lote MIDC and provide direct-indirect employment to 350 persons. The company plans to take up community initiatives in the state aiming to impact 81,000 lives through educational infrastructure, water ATMs, sustainable agriculture, community engagement centres, etc.

In the Lote region, 10,000 people will directly benefit from these initiatives, plus HCCB will empower 3000 women with digital and financial skills and train 2,500 youth in sales and marketing in 14 local villages.

Shinde, present along with Industry Minister Uday Samant and HCCB CEO Juan Pablo Rodriguez and others, termed it as an industrial milestone and the state government's commitment to fostering a synergistic relationship between industrial growth and social welfare.

Rodriguez said that the HCCB said the upcoming facility represents the company's continued commitment and belief in the potential of Maharashtra, and their shared history of over two decades.

Formed in February 1997, the HCCB now serves over 2.5 million retailers, 3,500 distributors and has 6,000 employees, while 2,50,000 farmers grow the agriculture produce that the company uses in its products.

Based in Bengaluru, HCCB's operations span 22 states and 3 Union Territories and has 16 factories in the country manufacturing and selling 60 different products in seven categories, including Coca-Cola, Thums UP, Sprite, Minute Maid, Maaza, Limca, Fanta, SmartWater, Kinley, etc.