Maha Deputy CM Ajit Pawar dares Opposition to stop Ladki Bahin Scheme

Mumbai: Deputy Maharashtra Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday expressed his deep gratitude to the women of the state for their overwhelming love and support to the MahYuti government's flagship Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana while also 'challenging' the Opposition to stop the scheme.

The NCP president also slammed the Opposition for continuously criticising the scheme first on its feasibility, and then on its implementation, and once the scheme was implemented, "the Opposition created a narrative that while the money is coming now, the scheme will be discontinued after the elections".

Reaffirming his commitment to women empowerment, Ajit Pawar in a video message said though many in the Opposition have claimed to stop the scheme, "I swear by every rakhi you have tied on my wrist - I will never allow this scheme to be stopped".

He added that after the elections, the government will work on increasing the present monthly financial aid of Rs 1,500 to eligible women beneficiaries.

Ajit Pawar said during the annual budget presented in July as the state finance minister, he allocated Rs 46,000 crore for the Ladki Bahin scheme.

Talking about the success of the Ladki Bahin Scheme, Ajit Pawar said it has empowered women by making them self-reliant.

"The scheme has helped beloved sisters stand firmly on their own feet," he added while appealing to the women of Maharashtra to support him in the Assembly polls for which voting will be held on November 20.

Narrating the personal stories of women, he said women have utilised money to start small businesses to support their families.

The NCP supremo said that in another instance, one woman used two months' installment along with some of her own savings for buying a sewing machine. He highlighted that several similar stories are emerging from across the state.

Ajit Pawar said that over 2.5 crore women have already received five-month installments totaling Rs 7,500.

Thanking women for their love and support, Ajit Pawar said "my sisters in Maharashtra will give a fitting response to those who dream of ending this scheme in the upcoming elections".



