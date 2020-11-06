Maha govt finally submits list of nominated MLCs to Guv

Mumbai: After months of delay, the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra has finalised the list of 12 proposed nominated Members of Legislative Council (MLC) from the Governor's quota, officials said here on Friday.

A delegation of Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress went to the Raj Bhavan and formally submitted the list to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The delegation comprised Parliamentary Affairs and Transport Minister Anil Parab (Shiv Sena), Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik (NCP) and Culture Minister Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh (Congress), who handed over the sealed envelope to the Governor.

The names of prominent personalities, with four nominated by each MVA ally, were discussed and finalised in the state cabinet meeting on October 29 and given the final approval on November 5.

"We have handed over the list with the details to the Governor. We have done the necessary due diligence in the matter. We expect that he will do the needful," said Parab.

When asked about any timeframe, the minister said there is no such thing and the Governor will take a decision on this.

To queries whether the Governor may not accept the MVA government's list, Parab said: "We cannot answer in ifs and buts."

"We have done everything necessary and as per the law. We hope that the Governor will notify the names," Malik added.

Despite repeated questions, the MVA ministerial trio refused to divulge the names of the lucky 12 that have been submitted to the Governor.

However, there is intense speculation that the Sena has nominated former Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar, who quit the Congress a few months ago, and the NCP has nominated Eknath Khadse, who left the BJP last month.

The term of the previous 12 legislators nominated to the Upper House from the Governor's quota had expired in June this year.

Given the not-so-cosy relations between the MVA government and the Raj Bhavan, it remains to be seen whether the Governor accepts the list fully and how soon it will be cleared.