Maha hospitals deaths: Congress demands probe by retired HC judge, spl session of legislature

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Congress on Thursday called on Governor Ramesh Bais and demanded a probe by a retired high court judge into the serial deaths at various government hospitals and removal of the state Health Minister Tanaji Sawant.

The Congress also called for convening a Special Session of the state legislature to discuss these and various other major issues confronting the people, the farmers, law and order and women.

State Congress President Nana Patole, Working President M. Arif Naseem Khan, Leader of Opposition (Assembly) Vijay Wadettiwar, Mumbai party chief Prof. Varsha Gaikwad, and other leaders also demanded a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for next of the kin of the deceased.

The delegation submitted a memorandum pointing out how at least 31 patients died in 48 hours, including 16 infants at the Dr. Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital, Nanded, 14 deaths in 24 hours at Government Medial College and Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and 23 losing their lives in 24 hours at Mayo Hospital, Nagpur, all this week.

Earlier in mid-August, they pointed out how 18 patients died in 24 hours at the Thane Municipal Corporation’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, in adjoining Thane district.

“Owing to these deaths, the state health system is on a ‘ventilator’ and the situation has arisen owing to the apathy of the state government,” said the delegation leaders to the Governor, and called for the removal of the Health Minister.

They said that now the Bombay High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the matter which indicates the failure of the state government and hence the Health Minister must be asked to resign.

Referring to the incident of a ruling Shiv Sena MP Hemant S. Patil forcing the Acting Dean of Nanded hospital, Dr. S. R. Wakode to clean the toilets/urinals, the Congress leaders said that despite an increase in the use of force by MPs/MLAs of the ruling parties against government servants, the home department has failed to take any action against them, leading to resentment after the government employees.

Referring to other issues, the Congress alleged that the state government has cheated students preparing for various competitive exams in the state by deciding to fill various vacant official posts ‘on contract basis’ through 9 companies.

“This has indirectly tried to scuttle the reservations for various categories like SC/SC/NT/OBCs, etc, and hence this move of the government should be cancelled,” the delegation urged the Governor.

Referring to the steep increase of 22 per cent in crimes against women like rape, molestation, kidnapping and other offences, the state home department has failed to curb the same and Congress urged the Governor to personally examine the matter.