Maha Kumbh Mela area declared no-vehicle zone- Prayagraj CP

Mahakumbh Nagar: The Prayagraj Police Commissioner declared the Meala area of Maha Kumbh-2025 as a no-vehicle zone.

A Prayagraj Police Commissionerate communique said that this measure was taken to control the huge crowd of devotees on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Accordingly, the Meala area has been declared from 4 PM on 25 February. Similarly, the no-vehicle zone restrictions come into force in the entire Commissionerate Prayagraj area from 6PM PM as a no-vehicle zone.

Appealing to the people to extend their cooperation for smooth traffic and the convenience of devotees, it further notified devotees of ghat-wise bathing advisory. These measures were taken for the safety of devotees and crowd management. The administration has determined the bathing ghats according to the entry routes.

Following these measures, devotees came to Prayagraj from the Jhunsi route to observe the measures. Devotees of South Jhunsi should bathe at Sangam Dwar Airavat Ghat and devotees of North Jhunsi should use Sangam Harishchandra Ghat and Sangam Old GT Ghat.

Similarly, devotees coming from the Parade area were asked to proceed to 'Sangam Gate Bharadwaj Ghat', 'Sangam Gate Nagvasuki Ghat',

'Sangam Gate Mori Ghat', 'Sangam Gate Kali Ghat', 'Sangam Gate Ram Ghat', and 'Sangam Gate Hanuman Ghat'.

Likewise, devotees coming from the Arail area were asked to proceed to 'Sangam Gate Arail Ghat'.

The administration has asked the devotees to take a bath at the nearest ghat on their entry route so that the crowd remains 'under control and traffic can run smoothly'.

However, essential services will be exempt from these measures. They include the movement of vehicles related to milk, vegetables, medicine, petrol/diesel supply, ambulances, and government services (police, doctors, administration). Arrangements have been made for the uninterrupted operation of these essential services.

The Prayagraj police made an appeal saying that there is a possibility of an excessive crowd of devotees on 26 February 2025 as the Mahashivratri festival falls along with Mahakumbh. The administration has requested the devotees to take a bath at their nearest ghat as soon as possible and cooperate, in keeping the crowd balanced by visiting the Shiva temples.





The pontoon bridges will be operated according to the crowd:

For crowd control, all pontoon bridges will be operated based on the number and pressure of devotees. "If there is an excessive crowd in any area, then alternative routes will be provided by the administration," the communique said.

It appealed, that all the ghats have spiritual importance equal to Sangam. Against this, the devotees were asked to bathe at the nearest ghat keeping in mind traffic and safety and "after darshan, leave for their respective destinations soon."