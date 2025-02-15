Maha Kumbh Will Be Remembered in History- Maha CM

Mahakumbhnagar: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited Prayagraj with his family to participate in the holy bath during Maha Kumbh.

He described taking a dip in the Sangam as a divine experience and noted that every Sanatani has a desire in their heart to attend Maha Kumbh.

Fadnavis praised Maha Kumbh as a historic achievement of the Yogi Adityanath government, expressing that the world is amazed at how well it is being managed.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis arrived at the holy pilgrimage site of Prayagraj with his family on Friday, where he had a spiritual experience by taking a holy bath at Triveni Sangam. He commended the divine organization of Maha Kumbh, calling it a historic achievement of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh. Fadnavis commented that this significant event will attract some of the world's biggest personalities.

Besides, prominent figures attend Maha Kumbh were in all praise of the Yogi Government.

On Friday, several prominent political figures visited Maha Kumbh and took a dip in the Triveni Sangam, praising the arrangements made by the Yogi government. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, MP Rekha Sharma, BJP National General Secretary Sunil Bansal, and social media activist Subuhi Khan participated in the holy bath, expressing appreciation for the preparations made by the Yogi government. Former Telangana Minister Malla Reddy and Goa Aam Aadmi Party State President Amit Palekar also took part in the event, feeling blessed after their holy dip.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reached Prayagraj on a Vande Bharat train from New Delhi to take a holy bath at the Sangam. Upon arrival, he felt blessed after completing his dip in the Triveni Sangam, known as Teerthraj Prayagraj. BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma also took a dip that day and praised the Yogi government’s efforts. Rekha Sharma lauded the arrangements at Maha Kumbh, stating that the Yogi government's efforts are commendable. She noted that she faced no issues during her visit and experienced manageable crowds and short lines at the airport. She commended the tent accommodations in the Mela area, remarking, "There are very good arrangements in the tents as well. I think the Yogi government has made such a great arrangement for crores of people. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I did not want to miss." She mentioned that she came after the Parliament session and would resume her work afterward, emphasizing that faith comes first.