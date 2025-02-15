Maha Kumbh crosses 50 crore mark and counting

Mahahkumbh Nagar

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Das announced that over 50 crore devotees have taken a holy dip in the sacred Triveni during Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj.

The Chief Minister on Friday, taking to social media handle X, said that this event is a living symbol of India's spirituality, unity, equality, and harmony. With 110 crore citizens following Sanatan Dharma, the participation of more than 50 crore individuals in bathing at the Sangam reflects a deepening faith in the great Sanatan, showcasing the finest expression of human values.

In every sense, this represents the Amrit Kaal of India's Sanatan Dharma. "Hearty congratulations to all the esteemed saints, religious leaders, Kalpvasis, and devotees who have had the privilege of partaking in this 'Maha Yagya' of unity and faith! We express our heartfelt gratitude to the Maha Kumbh Mela administration, local authorities, police, sanitation workers, volunteer organisations, religious institutions, boatmen, and all departments of the Central and State Government involved in successfully organising this festival of humanity". Yogi has also specially extended, "Congratulations to the people of the state! May Lord Tirtharaj Prayag fulfill everyone's wishes!"