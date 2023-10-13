Live
Maha Minister Chhagan Bhujbal gets death threat on WhatsApp
The ominous sounding messages which the breakaway Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) leader received this evening, warned: "You will not live for many days… Shall not rest till we finish you…You better beware, we shall see you…"
Nashik: Maharashtra Food & Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal received death threats on WhatsApp from an unknown phone number on his personal number, an aide said here on Friday.
The ominous sounding messages which the breakaway Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) leader received this evening, warned: “You will not live for many days… Shall not rest till we finish you…You better beware, we shall see you…”
Taking serious note, the Nashik NCP Youth leader Ambadas J. Khaire has lodged a complaint with the Ambad Police Station which has launched investigations to trace the person who made the threats to the Minister, said the aide.
Party sources said that Bhujbal, a prominent OBC leader, has suddenly shot into the limelight in the past couple of days for airing some strong views vis-à-vis the ongoing agitation for Maratha reservations that has upset some sections.