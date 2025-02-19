Maha Politics over Mahakumbh. Rahul to visit Pratsgraj

New Delhi: After massive criticism of Mahakumbh and continued criticism of Sanatan Dharam and manu smriti which invited lot of flak from BJP and its allies, Rahul Gandhi who is going to Raibareli on Thursday is likely to visit Prayagraj and take a dip in Mahakumbh.

Though there is no official word about it Congress sources said it is almost certain that he would visit Prayagraj. This visit could rake up another round of maha politics over Mahakumbh. The opposition has been criticising the Centre and UP government particularly the stampede that took place before Shahi Snan began and the recent stampede at Delhi railway station.

Rahul has also alleged that the water in ganga was not clean.