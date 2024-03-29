Live
- NCP MLA Nilesh Lanke quits, to contest LS election from Ahmednagar as NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar nominee
- Indian Navy's operation underway to rescue vessel hijacked by pirates
- Maha Politics: PJP fields Dinesh Bub from Amravati against BJP nominee Navneet Rana
- Maharashtra: VBA's Prakash Ambedkar plans 'third front' ahead of Lok Sabha polls
- Eastern Railway renews efforts to complete Tarakeswar-Bishnupur project
- Take legal action against Operation Lotus: Congress leader dares Punjab CM
- Delhi court seeks Tihar officials' reply on BRS leader Kavitha's plea alleging no home-cooked food, medicines given
- Telugu Desam Party Foundation Day Celebrations in Nagar Kurnool
- Bharat Prasad should win with a huge majority: Elleni Sudhakar Rao
- SI Narender Reddy registered the case of missing minor girl
Just In
Maha Politics: PJP fields Dinesh Bub from Amravati against BJP nominee Navneet Rana
The Founder of the Prahar Janshakti Party (PJP), Bacchu Kadu alias Omprakash Babarao Kadu, who is part of the ruling MahaYuti alliance in Maharashtra, on Friday fielded Dinesh Bub from the Amravati Lok Sabha constituency where the BJP has already nominated sitting MP Navneet Rana.
Mumbai: The Founder of the Prahar Janshakti Party (PJP), Bacchu Kadu alias Omprakash Babarao Kadu, who is part of the ruling MahaYuti alliance in Maharashtra, on Friday fielded Dinesh Bub from the Amravati Lok Sabha constituency where the BJP has already nominated sitting MP Navneet Rana.
A four-time MLA from the Achalpur Assembly constituency in Amravati district, Bacchu Kadu has strongly opposed Navnit Rana’s nomination, saying the BJP did not bother to take PJP's views into account despite the party having two legislators in the Amravati district.
Dinesh Bub, who belonged to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, has joined hands with Bacchu Kadu now.
‘’We will do everything to maintain our self-respect and pride. We will fight the elections in Amravati with full strength,’’ Bacchu Kadu said.
He also made it clear that he would not go to Sagar, which is the official residence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, for a possible patch-up.