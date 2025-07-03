Live
- Priyanka Chopra Watches Wimbledon Tennis Match
- Sale of ultra-luxury homes worth Rs 50 crore surges 2,550 pc in Delhi-NCR
- Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life Movie to Stream on This OTT Platform
- Boulevard Coast EC Top Choice For Investment Due to Amenities in Jalan Loyang Besar
- Kasba law college rape: HC directs Kolkata Police to submit probe report, case diary in 7 days
- Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Trailer Released
- Shubman Gill Shines with Third Consecutive Century Against England
- Karnataka Renames Bengaluru City University After Manmohan Singh; Approves Campus Expansion
- Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025: All you need to know about India’s first-ever international javelin tournament
- GTA VI Release Date, Features, and Details Explained
Maha principal threatened over hijab curbs; 6 booked
College authorities denied that there was any such ban, stating that restrictions were imposed only during examinations
Maha: A case of criminal intimidation has been registered here against six unidentified persons for allegedly threatening the principal of a local engineering college for `not allowing’ girls to wear the hijab.
College authorities denied that there was any such ban, stating that restrictions were imposed only during examinations.
The incident took place at the People’s Education Society’s Engineering College , following which principal Abhijit Wadekar lodged a complaint at the Cantonment police station, said a police official.
A group of six men entered the college around 1.45 pm while examinations were underway, and asked him “why do you not allow our people to wear hijab”, the complainant claimed.
They also allegedly used swear-words and threatened him while shouting slogans.
A case was registered on Tuesday under BNS sections 189 (2) (unlawful assembly), 333 (trespass), 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 351 (criminal intimidation), the police official said, adding that probe was underway.
Wadekar told reporters on Wednesday that hijab is allowed at the college.
“We allow it. But students are expected to keep their face visible when they sit for examination,” he clarified.