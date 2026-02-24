Maha seeks CBI probe into Ajit Pawar plane crash

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a CBI investigation into the plane crash that killed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar last month, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said.

The Mahayuti government will ensure that all doubts regarding the plane crash are cleared, Fadnavis said at a press conference on Sunday on the eve of the budget session of the Maharashtra legislature. "I had received a letter from the NCP (an ally of the BJP) seeking a CBI probe into the air crash and spoke with Home Minister Amit Shah. Along with investigations by DGCA and state CID, there will be a probe by the CBI," he added.

Ajit Pawar and four others onboard a chartered plane were killed when it crashed while attempting to land near Baramati in Pune district on January 28.

The late NCP chief's nephew and NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar has raised several allegations regarding the plane crash circumstances and suspected foul play.

On Saturday, Rohit Pawar wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding that Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu be asked to resign till the inquiry into the incident is completed.