Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray: The Challenges Ahead

Uddhav Thackeray, on Monday, expanded the Maharashtra government Cabinet to include 12 ministers from his own Shiv Sena, 14 from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and 10 from the Congress. Interestingly, the NCP heavyweight, Ajit Pawar, became the deputy chief minister and is being tipped to be the home minister. The chief minister's son and a first-time MLA, Aaditya Thackeray was also inducted into the cabinet, raising many an eyebrow. Congress, in view of its diminished presence, gets a smaller piece of the Maharashtra pie.

Already, there are reports of rumblings within the alliance over exclusions. Media reports refer to simmering resentment in the Shiv Sena. Sunil Raut, senior Sena leader, Sanjay Raut's brother, is said to have been miffed on exclusion and had reportedly threatened to quit his Vikhroli seat. The matter was however, downplayed by Sanjay Raut, who denied any heartburn over the matter, in his family or party.

Not everyone in the Congress was pleased either. While former chief minister, Prithivraj Chauhan made it, others like Sushil Kumar Shinde's daughter, Pranati, will have to bide her time.

Uddhav Thackeray wears a crown of thorns and is likely to be tugged in different directions by his allies. For instance, Rahul Gandhi's "rape in India" comment and his subsequent statement that he was "not Rahul Savarkar," left Thackeray's party embarrassed.

It was left to Sena's Sanjay Raut, to do some fire-fighting. Raut said that Rahul Gandhi's statement was unfortunate and that Savarkar had also laid down his life for the country like Gandhi and Nehru.

Uddhav Thackeray and the Sena could snipe at the BJP as long they were minor partners in the alliance. Now, with Sena in the saddle, it is Uddhav's turn to be the butt of BJP's criticism. Added to that, he has to carry his allies along—both past masters at the game. Uddhav Thackeray's real test of leadership has just begun.