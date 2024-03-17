Live
- WPL 2024: Shreyanka’s four-fer, Molineux’s triple strike help RCB bowl out DC for just 113
- We have common agenda, says Chandrababu Naidu at NDA rally with PM Modi
- Maharashtra: MVA partners seal seat-sharing agreement for LS polls
- Left, Congress to fight jointly in Tripura, CPI-M announces Tripura East candidate
- Ashwin thanks family, friends, and all those who helped him join the 500-wicket club
- PVL Season 3: Mumbai Meteors go past Delhi Toofans to end campaign on a high
- Two bikes collide, one dead and severe injuries to two others
- Sheikh Shahjahan's brother sent to 5 days CBI custody
- 2024 polls: Yogi Adityanath banks on beneficiaries of welfare schemes to gift UP's all 80 LS seats to PM Modi
- BRS leaders seek disqualification of Danam but could not meet Speaker
Just In
Maharashtra: MVA partners seal seat-sharing agreement for LS polls
The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (SS-UBT), Congress, and the NCP - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) are believed to have sealed the seat-sharing agreement in Maharashtra for the Lok Sabha elections.
The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (SS-UBT), Congress, and the NCP - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) are believed to have sealed the seat-sharing agreement in Maharashtra for the Lok Sabha elections.
Despite the split, SS-UBT will be a "big brother" as the party is expected to get a lion's share with 22 seats followed by Congress' 16 seats and NCP-SP's 10 seats to contest the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra's 48 Parliamentary constituencies.
Informed sources from the three parties said that three MVA partners are making all efforts to leave at least four seats to Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi and one to Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana led by Raju Shetti, from their respective quota.
Shiv Sena's 22 seats will include Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Raigad, Thane, Kalyan, Palghar, Nashik, Shirdi, Jalgaon, Maval, Dharashiv, Parbhani, Sambhajinagar, Buldhana, Hingole, Yavatmal, Hatkalangane (SS-UBT may leave for Raju Shetti), Sangli, Mumbai South, Mumbai South Central, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North Central and Mumbai North East.
The Congress' quota of 16 seats consists of Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondia, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Ramtek, Amravati, Akola, Latur, Nanded, Jalna, Dhule, Nandurbar, Pune, Solapur, Kolhapur and Mumbai North. Further, NCP-SP has bagged 10 seats comprising Baramati, Shirur, Beed, Dindoshi, Raver, Ahmednagar, Madha (where the party may support the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha founder Mahadev Jankar), Satara, Wardha and Bhiwandi.