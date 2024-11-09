Maharashtrians are victims of Congress exploitation: PM Modi

Nanded: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday led a scathing attack against Congress, saying that for long the people of Maharashtra have been a victim of exploitation by the Congress party.

“Congress had been a foundation for causing deterioration in Marathwada farmers' lives. Congress never cared about concerns of the farmers, of women, and children,” said PM Modi in his speech at the poll rally for BJP and MahaYuti nominees in Nanded.

Expressing confidence for the MahaYuti coming back to power in Maharashtra, the Prime Minister said: “Only when Maharashtra prospers can India truly develop! For that to happen, we must ensure that every family in Maharashtra flourishes. The Central government and MahaYuti Alliance are working tirelessly to turn your dreams into reality. By electing MahaYuti candidates with a landslide victory, you’ll secure a brighter future for yourself and your loved ones.”

He further added: “Today there is only one slogan on everyone's lips - BJP - MahaYuti ahe, tar gati ahe. Maharashtrachi pragati ahe. (If there is MahaYuti there is progress in Maharashtra). Wherever I have been to I saw a strong enthusiasm in people. People in Maharashtra have a desire to create history in the Vidhan Sabha elections. People are saying in unison, that for a developed Maharashtra, MahaYuti’s government is needed.”

He claimed that there is a wave in support of BJP and MahaYuti across Maharashtra, adding that in the recent Haryana elections, BJP got the highest number of seats in history.

“Now the people of Maharashtra are also going to repeat this history. Wherever I have gone in Maharashtra in the last two days, everyone has this regret in their hearts that whatever was left in the Lok Sabha, this time it has to be fulfilled in the Vidhan Sabha. People are saying that for a developed Maharashtra, a MahaYuti government is needed,” said PM Modi.

He said that the Centre has provided financial assistance to help soybean farmers overcome the crisis.

“In the last 2.5 years, an investment of Rs 80,000 crore has been made in the Marathwada region. This has created thousands of new employment opportunities. Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor is giving a new identity to this region,” he added.

Hailing the MahaYuti government’s slew of decisions for the development and empowerment of women, the Prime Minister said that he was happy that The MahaYuti government is dedicated to empowering women in Maharashtra.

“The welcome and acceptance received as regards the 'Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' is unprecedented. We are, and will remain committed to making Nari Shakti shine more than ever before! In the last 10 years, women empowerment has been at the centre of most of the schemes of our government,” he added.

“In the family which is getting a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, in the house where a new toilet is being built, where water and electricity connection is being provided for the first time, in the kitchen where food is being cooked on a gas cylinder for the first time, it is the female member of the family who is getting the maximum facilities,” said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said that today the country is moving ahead with the goal of developing India and the people of the country know that only the BJP and its allies are working seriously to achieve this goal.

“That is why the people of the country are electing BJP and NDA governments again and again. The country has given NDA a chance to serve for the third time in a row, but this time the lotus did not bloom in Nanded (BJP lost Lok Sabha elections in Nanded). This time the Nanded will be represented in Delhi,” he commented.

“Interestingly, in Farziwada, Congress has broken its own record! The 'Laal Kitab' (red book) of the Constitution which the Congress party was flaunting and distributing contained 'nothing'. It was an empty book! This is nothing but a testament to Congress' disregard and hate for Babasaheb Ambedkar. The entire country is in shock over this foolish and unfortunate political play of Congress,” said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said that after independence the first betrayal of Babasaheb's Constitution by the Congress was in Kashmir.

“The whole country accepted Babasaheb Ambedkar’s constitution. But, the Congress implemented a different constitution in Kashmir through Article 370. In Kashmir, a different flag was used in place of our Tricolour. Congress did not give any rights to the Dalits of J&K. Kashmir continued to burn in the fire of terrorism for so many decades, separatism continued to flourish there. The country was not even allowed to know that two constitutions prevailed in this country for 75 years,” he added.

He said that Congress is hell-bent on 'Divide and Rule' as it wants to pit one caste against another, one community against another.

“It wants to break the OBCs into factions so that they become weak. This is how the Congress wants to weaken the society, snatch away the reservation rights, and make ground for fulfilling its own selfish motives,” alleged the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister appealed to the people to keep vigil on Congress's divisive politics.

“You will have to stay vigilant of Congress’s divisive tactics. You will have to stay aware of Congress's hidden agenda of breaking and destroying the country. Remember, 'Hum Ek Rahenge To Safe Rahenge,” PM Modi said.