Mahayuti will return to power; work for solo BJP govt in Maha in 2029: HM Shah

Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday expressed confidence that the Mahayuti (grand alliance) comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP will come back to power after the forthcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

However, he gave an ambitious target to the BJP workers to muster a grand victory for the party in the 2029 Assembly elections and form a solo BJP government in Maharashtra.

In his address at the interactive meeting with party functionaries at Dadar in north central Mumbai, HM Shah said, “That the Mahayuti government is retaining power in the state is quite certain. Only governments that do good work win elections. We have formed the third government in a row at the Centre. No party has the strength to stop the Mahayuti from coming back to power again in the state.”

HM Shah asked the party functionaries not to think of pre-poll surveys. His message to the party workers was to step up outreach with voters and increase booth-wise voting percentage for the victory of Mahayuti in the state.

“As there is a government, there will be resentment against it. Try to remove the resentment against the Corporators, Legislators and MPs. We need ten workers at each booth. From Dussehra till the end of the campaign, these activists will continue to move in their given booths.

“Get like-minded voters to vote. Make at least 20 people BJP members at each booth. Do not ask for votes while making them party members. After becoming a member, they will automatically understand the importance of voting,” said HM Shah.

He asked the BJP workers to implement the election plan that the Maharashtra BJP will come up with.

“Deliver that plan at Mandal and Ward level. Victory will be yours,” he claimed.

“For the first time in the history of the last 60 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the record of forming the government for the third time in a row. Maharashtra Assembly election is an election that will change the state and direction of the country and it will be won by the Mahayuti,” he said.

He further asked the party workers to increase voting by 10 per cent.

“I rose from an activist to the post of National President. So I am very happy when I interact with workers. Some elections determine the direction of politics in this country. Speaking from my experience, the election of Maharashtra will change the direction and condition of the country's politics. No political party has won three times in a row in the past,” said HM Shah.

He said that the BJP was not in power to merely rule but to work on ideology, adding that the party came to power to construct the Ram temple and scrap Article 370.

“After winning the election in Maharashtra, the Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in the country. No one can stop us from bringing the Uniform Civil Code if we come to power in Maharashtra,” HM Shah added.

He told party workers that Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was quite capable of solving the problems in Maharashtra.

“Terrorism and Naxalism were eliminated in the last ten years after the BJP came to power. Due to the leadership of PM Modi, the prestige of Indians in the world has increased,” he opined.

“Despite the BJP winning only two seats in the Lok Sabha, not a single worker had left the party. This is our history. The activists of the 1980s knew that they were going to lose the elections but they did not care. We have come to build a great India in politics, not for Prime Minister or any other post. Governments come and go. Parties leave policies and ideas. Our government lasted for ten years. But we have not given up thoughts or policies”, claimed HM Shah.