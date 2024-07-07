Mahua Moitra faces a FIR for using foul language

New Delhi: Mahua Moitra, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP, has been accused of using abusive words. A complaint has been filed under Section 79 of the Indian Justice Code (BNS), which involves insulting a woman's dignity. Mahua Moitra has been accused of uttering derogatory comments about National Commission for Women chairwoman Rekha Sharma in a social media post.

The Women's Commission filed a complaint with Delhi Police on Friday (July 5). On Sunday (July 7), the Special Cell filed a case and started an investigation. The Delhi Police Special Cell's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) team will now look into the social networking site X handle where abusive language was used against Rekha Sharma.





FIR has been lodged against @MahuaMoitra for her cheap "pajama" comment against NCW Chief Rekha Sharma.



She should be arrested and made to apologise publicly. pic.twitter.com/HZPHaPRqqw — BALA (@erbmjha) July 7, 2024





In fact, Women's Commission Chairperson Rekha Sharma had just reached the site of the Hathras incident. A video of this appeared on social media. On Thursday, Mahua Moitra responded to the footage of Rekha Sharma arriving at the Hathras stampede site. The footage showed a guy strolling behind Rekha Sharma, carrying an umbrella over her. The video was published on X, and a social media user asked why Rekha Sharma couldn't handle her umbrella alone.