Mahua Moitra remains defiant in Parliament

New Delhi: Amid a row over her using an expletive inside Parliament, TMC MP Mahua Moitra remained defiant on Wednesday citing past instances of BJP leaders using objectionable words in the House and said she called "an apple, an apple".

Soon after Moitra concluded her speech during the debate on the 'Motion of Thanks to the President's Address' in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, there were angry exchanges between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP members. Moitra was heard using an objectionable word to which the Chair objected and urged members to avoid cuss words.

Asked about the incident, Moitra, without naming anyone, said,"this is a gentleman who called farmers pimps...The minister for urban development Hardeep Singh Puri in Rajya Sabha called Dr Santanu Sen an absolutely offensive term. This is not the first time that on record expletives or harsh words have been used in Parliament."